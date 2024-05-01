Have full faith in leadership of CM, Deputy CM, says Chander Kumar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 30

Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar said he had full faith in the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. Chander Kumar issued the clarification after the state BJP leaders made his video clip viral in which he was heard saying that current crisis in the government could have been averted in case the CM and deputy CM had talked to rebel MLAs and done their small works.

The minister said the video clip that was made viral was edited and only a piece of content was made viral to create a rift in the Congress before the elections.

He said the Congress was united in the state and would win the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly bypoll. The current Congress government, despite financial constraints, had worked for the people of state and fulfilling the election promises. One of the main election promises — implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) — had been implemented in the state. About one lakh employees have benefited due to it, he said.

He also praised the CM for the work done by him to help the people during monsoon disaster. He said while the Congress leaders led by CM worked at the ground level, the BJP leaders from Himachal did not even go to the Union Government to seek special package for the state.

Chander Kumar has been made in-charge of Dharamsala byelections by the party. He is the senior most minister in the Himachal Cabinet and a prominent OBC leader from Kangra.

However, his video clip that went viral had come handy for BJP and caused embarrassment to the ruling party.

