Have written to Union Govt to clear funds, Himachal CM to NPS staff

Shimla, December 28
Reiterating that the government was committed to providing Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the very first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told NPS employees association here today that his government had written to Government of India to clear its due amount collected under the NPS contribution.
In a much-anticipated meeting with NPS Employee Association, the Chief Minister said a formula had to be evolved so that the pensioners could get regular and respectable pension. “The Congress has given 10 guarantees in its manifesto. The government would implement all these guarantees in a phased manner,” said Sukhu.
NPS Employees Association president Pradeep Thakur said the employees would be indebted to the state government once the OPS is implemented. “The state government and employees were contributing Rs 1,632 crore per annum to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA),” claimed Thakur.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the previous BJP government had made unmindful expenditures and opened over 900 institutions at the fag end of its tenure.
