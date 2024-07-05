Haven for aspirants, Kangra library needs facelift

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, July 4

The District Library in Dharamsala is doing a yeoman service. At any given time of the day, all three of its reading rooms are packed to capacity.

Young boys and girls, not only residents of the town but also from surrounding areas, can be spotted meticulously engrossed in their assignments.

In an era dominated by digital media when a significant decline in the age-old habit of reading books is being observed, it is really encouraging to see youngsters in huge numbers at the library.

The library came into being in 1954 and is conspicuously located on the road leading to Government Degree College, other educational institutions and the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Of the 7,366 members of the library, about a thousand visit it every day. The two assistant librarians, one JOA-IT and three peon-cum-chowkidars look after the day-to-day operations of the library, while the post of librarian is lying vacant.

There are 60,000 books in the library, including some rare pieces. According to the staff, reference books on the state, general knowledge books, books on the state’s geography and story fables are the most popular among visitors.

The last consignment of books which came from Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata, through the directorate was received in March 2003.

The Principal of Government Degree College, Dharamsala, oversees the operations of the library, which is run under the supervision of the Directorate of Higher Education.

According to Ashish, a science graduate who has been a regular visitor here since January 2023, the library has provided a wonderful space to explore and improve his life.

He says he is satisfied with the arrangements in the building. However, health and hygiene are issues that need to be addressed. The library desperately needs safai karamcharis to keep the place neat and clean.

Aditi Sharma of Jawali, who recently completed her BA-LLB course, is making use of this facility to prepare for the judiciary entrance examination. She is a regular visitor here since October 2023 and is happy with the affairs of the library.

However, a few others complain about the drinking water scarcity at the building.

