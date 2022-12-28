Hazelnut plantation drive

Chamba, December 27
Women of the tribal area of Pangi in Chamba district launched a campaign today to save hazelnut (locally known as ‘thangi’). A local NGO, CEVA, which has been working in Pangi for several years, initiated the campaign.
Hazelnut has been an important part of the region’s economy for centuries and women of the area play a leading role in its cultivation. Social organisations, panchayat representatives and villagers participated in the campaign.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove