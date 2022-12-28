Hazelnut plantation drive

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 27

Women of the tribal area of Pangi in Chamba district launched a campaign today to save hazelnut (locally known as ‘thangi’). A local NGO, CEVA, which has been working in Pangi for several years, initiated the campaign.

Hazelnut has been an important part of the region’s economy for centuries and women of the area play a leading role in its cultivation. Social organisations, panchayat representatives and villagers participated in the campaign.