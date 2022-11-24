HC notice to Shimla MC over cremation ground

Our Correspondent

Shimla, November 23

The High Court has issued notice to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) on a PIL petition highlighting the problem of cremating bodies in Village Bag and the surrounding areas of Shimla.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua gave three weeks to the MC for filing its reply.

It was alleged in the petition that inhabitants of Village Bag were facing the acute problem of cremating the bodies of near and dear ones on account of delay in carrying out the renovation of the cremation ground.

During the course of hearing, it was informed to the court that Rs11,56,400 was estimated to be spent on the construction of the proposed cremation ground in Ward No.10, Tutikandi, Shimla.

A proposal was submitted for the approval of the authority and on availability of funds, the work would be executed shortly. After hearing the matter, the court listed the matter for further hearing after three weeks.