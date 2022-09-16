Himachal HC seeks affidavit on development of Shimla ice skating rink

Shimla, September 15

The High Court has directed the Director, Tourism, to file an affidavit regarding the development of Ice Skating Rink, Shimla, along with the proposed road map.

During the course of hearing, it was brought to the notice of the court that the meeting was held on March 13, 2020, under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism and Civil Aviation) for the development of the rink. A meeting was also held in the first week of September.

On this, a division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh directed the Director to place on record the minutes of the meeting with his affidavit.

In terms of the previous order, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has also filed a status report informing that the material of the HRTC or the bus stand management was stacked in the skating rink and it would be removed by November 30.

The court also directed the government departments to file their replies within three weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on October 12.

The court passed these orders on a petition filed by the Shimla Ice Skating Club, alleging that on September 3, the Sports Department had issued a communication to the Secretary of the club to vacate the premises within 10 days on the ground that the club had violated the terms and conditions of the agreement.

The petitioner contended that the eviction order issued by the sports authorities was illegal and arbitrary. It was further contended that the eviction of the petitioner could be done only in due process of law and in no other manner as such letters/communications were illegal.

