Himachal Pradesh High Court summons Sanjauli govt college principal

Shimla, October 28
Expressing concern on the issue of using classrooms for conducting the Assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh High Court today directed the principal of Government Degree College, Sanjauli, to remain present before the court on October 31.
A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, passed the order on a PIL registered on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the students of Government Degree College.
