HC takes note of Baddi fake drugs racket, issues notice to CS

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 5

Taking note of the spurious drugs racket operating in Baddi area, the HP High Court today issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries, Health and Home, State Drug Controller and the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Solan district.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua has taken cognisance on the news reports published in a section of the print media, including The Tribune on November 23 under the heading “Fake drugs seized in Baddi”.

Treating the news as PIL, the court has directed state authorities to file their response in three weeks

While treating this news item a PIL, the court further directed the state authorities to file their responses on this issue within three weeks.

It was reported in the news item that three car occupants were detained by the Drugs Control Administration from Barotiwala road. They have been arrested in connection with spurious medicines manufactured under leading brands of key companies such as Ipca Laboratories, USV Pvt Ltd, Cipla, Cadila, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Signova Pharma among others.

It was further reported that drugs for common ailments having high sales are usually targeted and dispatched for sale in different places. During investigation, it was found that the spurious drugs were made in Baddi-Barotiwala area. Those were being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and also sold at several places, including a pharmacy at Agra owned by one of the arrested persons. The Drugs Control Administration has registered a case under Section 18 A1, read with Section 17, of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1970 against the aforesaid persons.