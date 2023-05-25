HC to SP: Provide force for anti-encroachment drive

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 24

The HP High Court on Tuesday directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to render all necessary assistance to the Shimla MC Commissioner in removing encroachments and projections from markets.

The Shimla civic body counsel told the court that “tehbazari” (hawkers) obstructed MC officials from implementing the court orders.

Taking serious note, the Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh directed the Superintendent of Police to provide adequate police force to ensure that the orders passed by the court were implemented in letter and spirit. The court further directed the MC Commissioner and the Shimla SP to file fresh status report by May 30.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the Shimla MC to constitute a 15-member special task force for removing encroachments from the markets in Shimla town. It had also directed the civic body to remove encroachments, over-hangings and projections from the markets.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation wherein the issue of encroachments in the bazaars of the town was raised.