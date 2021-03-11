HDFC Bank branch at Lahaul

Mandi, April 21
HDFC Bank opened its first branch at Keylong today. It is the first branch of a private bank in Lahaul and Spiti district that was inaugurated by DC Neeraj Kumar.
HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Executive Vice-President (IT) V. Sundar, Regional HR Head Malay Chaturvedi, Branch Banking Head (North 2) Vineet Arora, Regional Rural Head (North 2) Lalit Batra, Circle Head (HP) Neeraj Kaura and Cluster Head Sumit Anand were also present on the occasion.
Vineet Arora said, “The first branch of the bank in Himachal was opened at Sanjauli in Shimla in 2004. At present, the bank has 82 branches in 11 districts of the state”. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...