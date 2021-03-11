HDFC Bank branch at Lahaul

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 21

HDFC Bank opened its first branch at Keylong today. It is the first branch of a private bank in Lahaul and Spiti district that was inaugurated by DC Neeraj Kumar.

HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Executive Vice-President (IT) V. Sundar, Regional HR Head Malay Chaturvedi, Branch Banking Head (North 2) Vineet Arora, Regional Rural Head (North 2) Lalit Batra, Circle Head (HP) Neeraj Kaura and Cluster Head Sumit Anand were also present on the occasion.

Vineet Arora said, “The first branch of the bank in Himachal was opened at Sanjauli in Shimla in 2004. At present, the bank has 82 branches in 11 districts of the state”. —