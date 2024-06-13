Head constable ‘goes’ missing after accusing senior of harassment

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 12

Head Constable Jasbir Saini, posted at the Kala Amb police station in Sirmaur district, has reportedly gone missing. The incident came to light after he released a video and announced his resignation. In his video, the head constable accused a senior police officer of harassment.

As Saini did not return home last night, his family started looking out for him. The situation took a dramatic turn when three videos featuring him surfaced.

In the videos, Saini alleged that he was being pressured to add an attempt-to-murder charge (Section 307) to a minor case. He claimed that his senior police officer had ordered him to report to the office within half an hour, forcing him to drive to Nahan at a high speed. Jasbir Saini, a resident of Nawada in Paonta Sahib, has been posted at the Kala Amb police station for approximately one and a half years.

According to reports, Saini left his phone and the car in Kala Amb before allegedly disappearing. In the videos, Saini questioned how Section 307 could be added to a less severe case and accused his superiors of coercing him to press the charge. He said the victims were not cooperating with the police. Sources said thorough search is on to trace him.

SP Raman Kumar Meena said the allegations levelled by Head Constable Jasvir are irresponsible and false. He said the district police deny the allegations. The SP said some youths travelling in a vehicle with a Punjab number plate had beaten up some locals, after which a case was registered at the Kala Amb police station.

The complainant was unhappy with the investigation and behaviour of Jasvir, the SP added. Thereafter, the complainant approached senior police officers and when the case file was checked, many irregularities were found in it, the SP said. Thereafter, Jasvir was directed to carry out a fair investigation.

