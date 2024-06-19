Head constable Saini case: CID begins probe

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 18

The special investigation team (SIT), formed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has commenced its probe into the high-profile case involving head constable Jasveer Saini. Early on Tuesday morning, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Sharma, investigation officer sub-inspector Mehar Chand and his team a fresh investigation began into the assault incident within the jurisdiction of the Kala Amb police station.

The FIR concerning the assault case has been transferred from the district police to the CID. The SIT, established by CID Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr DK Choudhary, arrived from Shimla to Sirmaur to start their detailed inquiry.

On Tuesday, the team reached Kala Amb and thoroughly examined all related documents. They also revisited the crime scene, intending to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Reports indicated that the SIT was re-investigating the entire case from scratch to ensure that no detail was missed.

Initially, head constable Jasveer Saini, stationed at the Kala Amb police station, was investigating the assault case. Complications arose when Saini released a video accusing senior official of pressuring him to add charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder). Following this, Saini went missing. The district police dismissed his allegations as unfounded, stating that the complainant was dissatisfied with Saini’s investigation, prompting instructions for a fair investigation.

Due to the case’s high-profile nature, it was handed over to the CID. Under the supervision of the DIG, the CID team located Saini and, after a medical examination, handed him over to his family. Now, the CID has formed a new SIT to investigate the assault case comprehensively.

