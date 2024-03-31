Headmaster, peon held for sexually harassing deaf-mute worker

Our Correspondent

Nahan, March 30

A case of sexual harassment involving a deaf and mute multi-task worker has been reported from a government school situated in Sangrah subdivision of Sirmaur district. What’s particularly distressing is that the perpetrators of the heinous crime were none other than the headmaster of the school and a peon.

The incident, which occurred in February, prompted the police to seek assistance from experts in recording the victim’s statement using the sign language. The police are currently investigating whether the incident was a singular occurrence or if there were multiple instances of abuse.

The police have apprehended officiating headmaster of the school, Ganga Ram Sharma, and the peon, Daulat Ram. After the Himachal High Court rejected their plea for anticipatory bail, the accused were taken into custody following summons for questioning.

According to the police, the victim had been employed as a multi-task worker at the school since last year. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family with the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, the police initiated an investigation, resulting in the registration of a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 24.

Despite the accused’s attempts to evade arrest through a petition for anticipatory bail, the court’s dismissal of their plea led to their subsequent apprehension by the police.

Sangrah DSP Mukesh Dadhwal said the accused were today presented before a magistrate’s court, which remanded them in police custody for four days.

