Health cards for all by Nov 30: Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that everyone in the state will have health identity cards containing their complete history by November 30.

He said that the cards would provide complete health information of patients online. He was presiding over the closing ceremony of “Stimulus”, the annual programme at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Friday.

Sukhu, in a statement issued here, said that the state government was bringing major reforms in the health sector.

He said that the Department of Emergency Medicine was being established to provide better health facilities and robotic surgery would soon be started at the super-specialty hospital at Chamyana and the IGMC, Shimla.

He released a poster for the Annual National Conference of India Public Health Association to be organised in Manali from March 15 to 17 next year.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil exhorted students to serve the people of the state with full dedication, keeping alive the spirit of service.

Doctors, employees and students of the IGMC also contributed Rs 6.11 lakh towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh. The cheque was presented to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Sukhu said that the Forest Department had been directed to designate and notify trekking routes in the state so that trekkers do go missing, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

He said that the state government was giving top priority to adventure tourism and concrete steps had been taken to ensure the safety of trekkers.

He said, “Trekking routes will be meticulously planned, taking into consideration local weather conditions and the availability of essential facilities such as accommodation. These routes will be offered to trekkers as a comprehensive package through the eco-tourism society to streamline their trekking experience and bolstering their safety.”

He said, “Under proposed regulations, trekkers will be required to register themselves before embarking on their journeys. Additionally, they will be provided with tracking devices as a mandatory safety measure. This will enable swift tracking in the event of an emergency, ensuring timely assistance. Moreover, the Forest Department will offer the services of trained guides to trekkers to ensure their safety and also create employment opportunities for the local youth.” (with PTI inputs)

Trekkers getting lost in hills The recurring problem of trekkers getting lost or facing unexpected incidents leads to resource-intensive rescue efforts. Notifying trekking routes will enhance their safety and convenience. — Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister

