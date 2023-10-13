Health check-up done, Dalai Lama returns

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 12

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama returned to Dharamsala this morning after his routine health check-up in Delhi. His personal physician today allayed concerns regarding the health of the Dalai Lama after some social media posts spread misinformation over the issue. After the Dalai Lama failed to attend his scheduled teaching for Taiwan students on October 2 and 3 some social media portals had raised concerns about his health.

“Other than the seasonal flu which His Holiness is well recovering from, there are no major health concerns reported in the medical test result,” said Dr Tsetan Dorjee, personal physician of the Dalai Lama. He urged the Tibetans and well-wishers across the world not to worry concerning the health of the Dalai Lama.

Hundreds of Tibetans and devotees, holding ceremonial Tibetan white scarves and incense sticks, lined the streets to give a warm welcome to the 88-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader.

The leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Officiating Sikyong Tharlma Dolma Changra (Education Kalon), Security Kalon Dolma Gyari, Jonang Gyatsab Rinpoche, Settlement Officer Kunchok Migmar and the representatives of local civil society were present at the Kangra Airport to receive the Dalai Lama.

The visit of the Dalai Lama to Sikkim was cancelled after floods in the state. However, the visits of the Dalai Lama to Karnataka later this month were on schedule.

