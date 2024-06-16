Health Minister reviews facilities at Sunni hospital

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 15

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the Civil Hospital in Sunni and reviewed health facilities.

He said though all possible facilities have been provided in the hospital, efforts will be made to fill the vacant posts of radiologist, orthopaedic and medicine specialist at the earliest.

Shandil also visited the Vridha Ashram at Basantpur and reviewed the arrangements. The District Welfare Officer informed him about the facilities being provided to the people in the ashram.

“The government is concerned about the well-being of every section of society. But, it more concerned about those who do not have anyone to take care of them,” he said.

The minister later visited Nari Seva Sadan in Mashobra to inquire about the facilities being provided to the women staying there.

“Respect for women is very important and the main objective of the Chief Minister is to empower all sections of society by providing them better facilities,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla