Health Minister visits Chamba medical college

Chamba, April 16
Cabinet Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil today visited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital (PJNGMC&H) to review the healthcare services being provided to patients.
During his visit, the Health Minister also met patients and inquired about their well-being. The Deputy Commissioner, Apoorv Devgan, and the medical college principal, Dr Pankaj Gupta, also joined the minister during his visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...