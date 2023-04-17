Health Minister visits Chamba medical college

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 16

Cabinet Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil today visited Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital (PJNGMC&H) to review the healthcare services being provided to patients.

During his visit, the Health Minister also met patients and inquired about their well-being. The Deputy Commissioner, Apoorv Devgan, and the medical college principal, Dr Pankaj Gupta, also joined the minister during his visit.