Healthy people make healthy society, says Chamba doctor

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 8

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (Chamba) on Monday organised an event to mark World Health Day-2024. The event was held a day later as April 7 was a Sunday.

Presided over by District Programme Officer Dr Harit Puri, the event witnessed the participation of trainee nurses of the GNM Training School, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, and ASHA workers from Pukhri and Churi Health Blocks.

Various competitions — including speech and poster making — were organised for the trainees at the event.

Dr Puri talked about the significance of this year’s theme for World Health Day — My Health My Right.

He emphasised the importance of understanding how to maintain one’s health, the health of their family, and the health of society as a whole.

He shared information about factors affecting health such as physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other harmful substances, obesity and stress, which could lead to various diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases and cancer.

Dr Puri stressed the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle by staying away from harmful habits and incorporating practices like regular exercise, yoga, nutritious diet intake into one’s daily routine and undergoing health check-ups at least twice a year.

He appealed to all participants to adopt these measures and spread awareness in society to contribute to the creation of a healthy society.

Such events serve as a platform to educate and inspire individuals towards healthier lifestyles and building a healthier society, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba