Heaps of garbage an eyesore in Shimla

HEAPS of garbage can be seen lying near the area between the railway track and the Victory Tunnel. It is astonishing that even though several locals and tourists pass through this route every day, the authorities concerned have not made any effort to have the trash lifted. Sanchita Sharma, Shimla

Lift debris from roadside, finish bypass work

COMMUTERS on NH-305 are a harried lot, as the debris lying on the roadside causes traffic snarls in Banjar. Debris had fallen down from the hill on both sides of the road, and piles of it are yet to be cleared. Ahead of the New Year festivities, the problem of traffic jams has further intensified in Jibhi, Sojha and Tirthan. The debris should be removed, and the work on the bypass should be completed soon. Roshan, Banjar

Resume state transport bus service in Shainshar

NO HRTC bus has plied between Neuli and Shainshar for over two years now. The HRTC bus plying on the Sainj-Neuli-Shainshar route turns around 14 kilometres before the final destination. Despite repeated requests by the villagers, the corporation is not running the bus till Shainshar for want of a route permit. The bus service should be resumed soon. Alam Chand, Shainshar

