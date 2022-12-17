Heaps of garbage at bus stand in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Heaps of garbage at bus stand

The bus stand at Lakkar Bazaar has been temporarily shifted but it’s still a busy place as many people take stairs from here to reach The Ridge and The Mall Road. Heaps of garbage near the stairs at the bus stand are causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians. Lalit, Shimla

Non-functional trauma centre

The trauma centre at the Nalagarh Hospital is still not functional. The building of the trauma centre is ready, but there is no equipment. Essential equipment should be brought soon so that the facility can become operational. Rajeev, Nalagarh

Ambedkar Bhavan still incomplete after 10 yrs

The construction of the building of Ambedkar Bhavan in Barsar block has not been completed for over a decade now. The construction work started in 2009, but the building is still incomplete. The government should allocate funds for its completion. Shekhar, Barsar, Hamirpur