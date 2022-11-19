Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Heaps of garbage at Shoghi
Garbage clearance has become erratic in Shoghi. Two dumpers placed at the entrance of the town are already full and people have started throwing garbage around them. Heaps of garbage may cause spread of diseases in the area. The civic body should ensure regular clearance of garbage. Ramesh, Shoghi
Leaves, garbage being burnt in Shimla
Despite a ban, people can be seen burning leaves and garbage at several places, causing air pollution. Even Municipal Corporation employees burn dried leaves, causing people breathing problems. The authorities concerned should keep a close watch on the issue and take action against defaulters. Pradeep Sharma, Shimla
Irregular bus service causes inconvenience
Buses being run by the HRTC as well as private operators are not plying on their routes as per the timetable. They are often late than the scheduled time, causing inconvenience to commuters. Ankita, Shimla
