Heaps of trash along water bodies

Despite strict regulations against dumping of garbage in water bodies, many people continue to throw waste along the rivers and rivulets. It pollutes the environment and can lead to outbreak of diseases. The local civic bodies should remove heaps of garbage lying along the water bodies at the earliest and impose strict penalties on the violators. Nitin, Kullu

MRI machine out of order

The MRI machine at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla is again out of order, causing inconvenience to patients. This keeps happening every three to four months. The hospital administration should look into the matter and get it repaired properly or install an additional MRI machine. Ramesh, Shimla

Irrigation scheme hangs fire

The work to provide irrigation facilities to the farmers of Bakshahal, Shaeed and other border villages of Devgarh Gohi panchayat of the Sainj valley is progressing at a snail's pace. The foundation stone of the irrigation scheme was laid four years ago with a budget of Rs 1.29 crore. But the work has not been completed yet. The government should ensure completion of the project at the earliest. Deepak, Sainj, Kullu

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]