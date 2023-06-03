Heaps of trash along water bodies

Despite strict regulations against dumping of garbage in water bodies, many people continue to throw waste along the rivers and rivulets. It pollutes the environment and can lead to outbreak of diseases. The local civic bodies should remove heaps of garbage lying along the water bodies at the earliest and impose strict penalties on the violators. Nitin, Kullu
MRI machine out of order
The MRI machine at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla is again out of order, causing inconvenience to patients. This keeps happening every three to four months. The hospital administration should look into the matter and get it repaired properly or install an additional MRI machine. Ramesh, Shimla
Irrigation scheme hangs fire
The work to provide irrigation facilities to the farmers of Bakshahal, Shaeed and other border villages of Devgarh Gohi panchayat of the Sainj valley is progressing at a snail's pace. The foundation stone of the irrigation scheme was laid four years ago with a budget of Rs 1.29 crore. But the work has not been completed yet. The government should ensure completion of the project at the earliest. Deepak, Sainj, Kullu
