Hearing in CPS appointment case fixed for Nov 4

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 16

The HP High Court has listed a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) for further hearing on November 4.

Today, a Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi heard the arguments on the application filed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri for deleting his name from the case and reserved its order.

Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti and 11 other BJP MLAs have filed the petition alleging that no post of CPS and Deputy CM existed in the Constitution or in any statue or Act passed by Parliament.

