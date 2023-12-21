Hearing on plea challenging CPS appointments on January 2

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 20

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has listed the petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) for further hearing on January 2.

The matter was today listed before a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sandeep Sharma. After hearing the case for some time the bench listed the matter for continuation on January 2, 2024.

BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti and 11 other BJP MLAs had filed a petition before the court alleging therein that no posts of CPS and Deputy CM exist under the Constitution of India or under any statue or Act passed by the Parliament of India.

However, during the course of hearing the counsel for the petitioners withdraw the petition against the Deputy CM. In view of this, the court will now hear the petition on the issue of appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) only.

It was alleged in the petition that the appointment of six CPSs is contrary to the Constitution of India. They have been appointed as the CPSs, who are de facto ministers without being called so and enjoy all powers and facilities availed by the ministers.

The petitioner contended in the petition on January 8, 2023 that the state government has appointed six CPSs, namely Sanjay Awasthi from Arki Assembly constituency, Sundar Singh from Kullu, Ram Kumar from Doon, Mohan Lal Barakta from Rohru, Ashish Butail from Palampur and Kishori Lal from Baijnath against the mandate of the Constitution of India.

