Heat wave in plains, tourist footfall in Manali, Lahaul peaks

Mandi, June 16

With the mercury soaring in plains, tourists are flocking to the tranquil valleys of Manali and Lahaul in large numbers. The annual exodus, driven by the quest to escape scorching heat, has witnessed a notable surge this year, casting a spotlight on these serene Himalayan regions.

Manali, nestled in the picturesque Kullu Valley, and Lahaul, situated in the lap of Himalaya, have long been cherished for their cool environs, stunning vistas and vibrant local culture. However, this year’s influx of tourists appears to be larger than usual, fuelled by prolonged heat wave in the plains.

Vehicle count soars 30,000 was the number of tourist vehicles entering Kullu-Manali in April this year

60,000 tourist vehicles reached there in the month of May

40,000 such vehicles have entered the area in the first week of June alone 95% occupancy in Manali hotels Accommodation facilities in Manali are nearing 95 per cent occupancy

The camping sites in Lahaul are also experiencing a surge in bookings

“The demand for accommodation has been unprecedented,” said a Manali hotelier

The Kullu tourism authorities report a substantial rise in tourist count compared to previous years. Accommodation facilities in Manali are nearing 95 per cent occupancy, while camping sites in Lahaul are experiencing a surge in bookings. The local economy, heavily reliant on tourism, is enjoying a much-needed boost.

“The demand for accommodation has been unprecedented,” said Hem Raj Sharma, a Manali hotelier. “People are eager to escape the oppressive heat in cities like Delhi and Chandigarh. They come here seeking cooler temperatures, adventure activities and a chance to unwind in natural environs,” he said.

According to Kullu District Tourism Development officer Sunayna Sharma, the number of tourist vehicles entering Kullu-Manali in April was over 30,000. The number went up to 60,000 in May.

In the first week of June alone, the number of tourist vehicles was recorded over 40,000. The figures are quite high as compared to those recorded last year. Due to high tourist influx, police personnel can be seen struggling to manage traffic in Manali, Rohtang Pass, Sissu, Atal tunnel and Lahaul these days.

Beyond the natural allure, tourists also seem captivated by the cultural richness of the area. Manali’s bustling markets offer a plethora of local handicrafts and delicacies, while Lahaul’s monasteries and temples provide insight into the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The district administration authorities of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti are working overtime to ensure hassle-free experience for the tourists.

