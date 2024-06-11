Heatwave alert issued for June 12, 13

Shimla, June 10
The weather department has issued a heatwave alert at isolated places in the state for June 12 and 13. With no rain forecast over the next few days, the temperature is set to rise again.
The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Una, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur.
Thanks to brief showers and thunderstorms over the past few days, the temperature had dipped a little. However, on May 30, Una recorded its highest ever temperature of 46°C.
At present, the average minimum temperature is normal, while the average maximum temperature is above normal.
The deviation in the average maximum temperature is between 2°C and 5°C at several places. On Monday, the highest temperature in Una was recorded at 43.4°C.
Residents are expected to get relief from the heat near June 22 on the arrival of monsoon.
