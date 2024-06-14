Heatwave to continue for next three days, maximum temp to rise

PTI

Shimla, June 13

There will be no relief from scorching heat in Himachal Pradesh and the heat wave will continue till June 16, the weather office said on Thursday.

The local Met Department predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures would rise over the next two-three days.

In the plains and lower hills, the maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to increase by one to two degrees Celsius for next three or four days and would remain above normal, it said.

The MeT Department warned of a heat wave at isolated pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts for the next three days.

The relative humidity was likely to remain in the range of 45 per cent to 70 per cent over the catchment areas of rivers and lakes, and between 25 per cent and 65 per cent over remaining areas.

On Thursday, the maximum temperatures rose marginally in the state and Una and Neri were the hottest with 44.6°C each, 6.2°C above normal. Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur recorded a high of 43.2°C, Bilaspur 43.1°C and Hamirpur 42.5°C.

The MeT Department predicted rains at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills on June 14, 18 and 19, and dry weather on June 15, 16 and 17.

