Heatwave to intensify, apple growers fear the worst

Shimla, June 13

The weather department has issued a heatwave warning for the next 72 hours at several areas in Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Una.

The department has warned of extreme heatwave at a few places. Already, the average maximum temperatures are far more than the normal temperatures, and the mercury is likely to soar further over the next few days.

The weather department has advised people to avoid heat exposure and wear light coloured and loose cotton clothes. Also, people have been advised to cover their head with a hat or umbrella. The department has further advised that vulnerable people like elderly, children and people with chronic diseases should avoid heat exposure.

The forecast of a heatwave will spell further trouble for the farmers and horticulturalists, who have already sustained a significant damage to their crops due to hot and dry weather conditions. The apple growers are already witnessing a higher dropping rate of apple than normal due to the drought-like conditions. Further, the prevailing weather conditions have adversely affected the quality of stone fruits like cherry and apricot. Also, the vegetable growers are suffering significant losses as the vegetables are shriveling.

The weather department had advised the farmers to do light and frequent irrigation for standing crops to avoid heat stress; and provide mulching to conserve soil moisture and minimise evaporation. However, irrigation facilities are available only in small pockets and most farmers depend on rains for irrigation.

The possibility of a good rain before the arrival of monsoon seems quite bleak. The monsoon arrives around June 22 in the state, and there’s still more than a week to go before the monsoon clouds hit the state.

“We have already sustained a lot of damage. If the temperature continues to be high for another week, the fruit growers will be in deep trouble,” said an apple grower.

