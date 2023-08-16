Heavy rain: 24 houses in Kangra’s Dehra area develop cracks, declared unsafe

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, August 16
Twenty-four houses in Dhangad panchayat in Dehra assembly constituency in Kangra district have developed cracks rendering them unsafe for habitation.
Sources said the houses have developed cracks due to landslide in the area after heavy rain in the last few days. The Dhangad village is located on the banks of Pong Dam reservoir in Dehra assembly constituency.
Dehra SDM Shilpi Beakta said 24 families residing in Dhangad panchayat have been affect due to landslide. The houses families have developed cracks and have been declared as unsafe. The people have been moved out of houses to other places. “They would be provided all necessary help, including food and tarpaulins. The district administration would be providing them an ex-gratia of Rs 5000 to each affected family by tomorrow and money for that has been received. The damaged to the houses of families would be assessed and they would be provided grant as per the policy of the state,” she said.
The SDM added that affected people were worried about their cattle. The officials have been directed to arrange fodder for the cattle.
BJP leader from the area Sukrit Sagar who visited the affected village said that most of the families are poor and state government should provide them immediate financial help so that they can save their houses from collapse. The cattle was important part of livelihood of affected people and government should help them save their cattle, he said.
