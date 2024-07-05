Heavy rain alert issued in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, July 4
Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur over the next couple of days.
Several places received light to heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. While Sundernagar and Palampur received 110 mm of rain, Shimla and Solan logged over 80 mm of rainfall.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bilaspur #Chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Mandi #Palampur #Shimla #Sirmaur #Solan #Una
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak braces for huge loss; Opposition set for landslide victory
Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...
Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims
The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...
6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser
UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...
Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP; 8-member Punjab Police team to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist
Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...
Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’
All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM