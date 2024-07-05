Heavy rain alert issued in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 4

Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur over the next couple of days.

Several places received light to heavy rainfall since Wednesday evening. While Sundernagar and Palampur received 110 mm of rain, Shimla and Solan logged over 80 mm of rainfall.

