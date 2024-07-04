Heavy rain lashes Mandi district , 12 roads blocked

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places across the state since Tuesday evening. A few places in Mandi district — Kataula (154.4mm) and Pandoh (106 mm) — received heavy to very heavy rainfall. The places that received light to moderate heavy rainfall included Gohar (55 mm), Jot (54 mm), Dharamsala (48.4 mm), Kahu (46.5 mm), Mashobra (45 mm), Mandi (34.2 mm), etc.

Due to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, 17 roads have been obstructed (12 in Mandi district, four in Chamba and one in Lahaul and Spiti). Besides, 193 power distribution transformers have been disrupted due to the precipitation. The maximum number of transformers have been affected in Chamba (129), followed by Mandi (64).

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain at isolated places across the state.

