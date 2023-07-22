Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 21

There could be isolated spells of very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours (till Sunday evening) in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur. The districts of Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti could experience heavy rainfall over the next 24-48 hours.

“Light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorm/lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the subsequent three to four days,” said the release issued by the Weather Department.

The department has issued an orange alert for tomorrow in particular. It has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places on Saturday, which could trigger landslides, flashfloods, mudslides and increase runoff in rivers and nullahs in most districts.

The department has further warned of localised flooding of roads, landslides in vulnerable areas, occasional reduction in visibility and disruptions of essential services.

Meanwhile, the total damage in monetary terms due to the heavy downpour in the state is just about to hit Rs 5,000 crore. On Friday evening, the total damage assessed so far stood at Rs 4,985.68 crore. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already said that the final figure would reach around Rs 8,000 crore. As many as 605 roads continue to be obstructed in the state.

#Bilaspur #Chamba #Hamirpur #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi #Shimla #Sirmaur #Solan #Una