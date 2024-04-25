Heavy rain, snowfall likely in Himachal from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Himachal Pradesh will receive heavy rain and snowfall from April 26 onwards as the state’s Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for 11 districts of the state, excluding Lahaul and Spiti, from April 26 till 28.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Surender Paul said that the higher hills of the state will get heavy snowfall while middle and lower hills of the state will receive heavy rain accompanied with hailstorm along with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.

He said that snowfall and rain will continue in isolated areas of higher and middle hills on April 29 and 30 while weather will remain dry in plains and lower hills on the said dates. Farmers and orchardists have been advised to use hail nets or hail caps in fruit orchards to protect them from damage.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with hail and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours while the average minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal.

Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district received 25.5 mm rain, highest in the state, followed by Palampur in Kangra district which received 17.4 mm rain. Similarly, Jogindernagar in Mandi district received 7 mm rain, Baijnath 6 mm, Dehra Gopipur 3.2 mm, Manali 3 mm, Kufri 2.8 mm, Bharmour, Hamirpur and Dalhousie 2 mm each and Narkanda 1.5 mm.

Maximum temperature in state’s capital Shimla today was 22.6°C while in Dharamsala maximum temperature rose to 28.1°C. Manali and Kasauli recorded 21.9°C each, Bilaspur 33.5°C, Hamirpur 28.7°C, Mandi 31.4°C, Kangra 31.8°C, Nahan 30°C, Solan 28.4°C, Chamba 29.1°C, Kufri 14.9°C, Narkanda 15.7°C, Reckong Peo 23.5°C and Sundernagar 30.6°C.

With 35.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong was the coldest with 2.2°C minimum temperature.

