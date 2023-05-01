Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Shimla and several other parts of the state, including the apple growing areas of upper Shimla, were lashed by light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on Sunday. Shimla received heavy rainfall, along with hailstones in some parts, in the afternoon.

Frequent rain and hailstorm have become a cause of major concern for the apple growers. “The continuous rains and low temperatures have already caused a significant damage to the apple crop,” said Sanjeev Thakur, an orchardist from Rohru. Besides, hailstorm at different places is adding to the woes of the growers.

“There has been a hailstorm again in the Kotkhai area today. Also, some panchayats in Theog were also lashed by hailstorm today, causing significant damage to the apple crop,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an orchardist.

In what will trouble the apple growers more, the weather department has issued orange alert for May 1 and May 2 for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at various places in the state. Standing crops, fruit plants and new plantation may suffer damage due to the heavy precipitation, mainly due to hailstorm. The department has advised the growers and farmers to take safety measures issued by the departments concerned.

As per the disaster management spokesperson, as many as 15 roads were blocked on Sunday morning in various districts due to heavy rains.

Downpour disrupts life in Palampur