Heavy rain, thunderstorm batter Shimla, other areas

Shimla, April 30
Shimla and several other parts of the state, including the apple growing areas of upper Shimla, were lashed by light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on Sunday. Shimla received heavy rainfall, along with hailstones in some parts, in the afternoon.
Frequent rain and hailstorm have become a cause of major concern for the apple growers. “The continuous rains and low temperatures have already caused a significant damage to the apple crop,” said Sanjeev Thakur, an orchardist from Rohru. Besides, hailstorm at different places is adding to the woes of the growers.
“There has been a hailstorm again in the Kotkhai area today. Also, some panchayats in Theog were also lashed by hailstorm today, causing significant damage to the apple crop,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, an orchardist.
In what will trouble the apple growers more, the weather department has issued orange alert for May 1 and May 2 for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at various places in the state. Standing crops, fruit plants and new plantation may suffer damage due to the heavy precipitation, mainly due to hailstorm. The department has advised the growers and farmers to take safety measures issued by the departments concerned.
As per the disaster management spokesperson, as many as 15 roads were blocked on Sunday morning in various districts due to heavy rains.
Downpour disrupts life in Palampur
- Heavy rainfall and hailstorm, accompanied by high-velocity winds, lashed Palampur and its adjoining areas this evening disrupting normal life in many parts of the region
- The roofs of several houses were blown away and vehicular traffic on highways remained suspended due to felling of trees. Many parts of the Palampur region are without power
- In upper areas of Palampur standing crop, mango, apple and citrus crop suffered heavy damage. Transmission lines and electricity poles were damaged causing a complete blackout
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...