Heavy rains lash Kangra valley

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 10

Heavy rains lashed the Kangra region today, bringing down temperatures in the region. While rain hit the lower regions, heavy snowfall was received in Dhauladhar mountain ranges overlooking the Kangra valley. Heavy snowfall marked the arrival of winter in the valley.

In Dharamsala, the mist of dark clouds filled the region during day time.

The stalls put up in markets of Dharamsala and Kangra for Diwali were disrupted by the weather as people chose to stay indoors during the heavy rainfall.

The rains have also benefitted farming in the region as farmers in lower regions of Kangra were getting ready to resow their fields after harvesting paddy.

