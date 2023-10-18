Helicopter services at affordable airfare to begin soon: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, October 18
Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur and Rakkar in Kangra district, and Reckong-Peo in Kinnaur district would commence soon, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.
The heliports have been identified under UDAN scheme and will be made available at an affordable fare, a statement issued here said.
This would make air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides giving boost to tourism activities, it said.
Sukhu said it was the priority of the state government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination which generates employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth.
The Himachal Pradesh government was committed to enhancing tourism infrastructure, attract high-end tourists, and improve air connectivity in the state, he said.
#Chamba #Kangra #Kinnaur #Palampur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu #Sukhvinder Sukhu
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US President Biden says he supports two-state solution, announces $100-million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank
‘We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and Palestinian...
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US
US, a permanent member of the UNSC and a close ally of Israe...
Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for 2024-25
This is the highest quantum of increase in MSP for any marke...
SC recommends 5 advocates for elevation as Punjab and Haryana High Court Judges
Crisis continues with shortage of 29 judges, pendency of 4.4...
Raghubar Das appointed governor of Odisha, Indra Reddy of Tripura
Das, first non-tribal CM of Jharkhand, will replace Ganeshi ...