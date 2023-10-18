Helicopter services to be made available at Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, Reckong-Peo: Himachal CM Sukhu

ANI
Shimla, October 18
Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong Peo are set to begin shortly, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday.
These heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme. Helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme will be made available at affordable airfare making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides the tourists giving boost to tourism activities.
हमने प्रदेश के चम्बा, पालमपुर, रक्कड़ (कांगड़ा) और रिकांगपिओ हेलीपोर्ट के लिए किफायती हवाई किराए पर हेलीकाप्टर सेवाएं शीघ्र शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। यह हेलीपोर्ट उड़ान योजना के तहत चिन्ह्ति किए गए हैं और यहां के लिए उड़ानें शुरू होने से दूरदराज और दुर्गम क्षेत्रों के लोगों के…— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 18, 2023
The services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the state. CM said it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination together with employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth.
CM further added that the state government was committed to enhance tourism infrastructure, attract high end tourists and improve air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. To achieve this, construction of heliport at district headquarters is in progress besides the expansion of Kangra airport enabling the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and help the government develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.
The Chief Minister said it was due to the relentless efforts of the state government that air connectivity between Amritsar and Kullu has become operational recently, which would go a long way in increasing the footfall of the tourists in the state besides revenue generation as Amritsar international airport serves as a major hub connecting various domestic and international destinations.
