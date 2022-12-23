Heliport proposed near Bhuntar airport

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 22

To boost tourism and improve connectivity, the state government plans to set up heliports in the headquarters of every district. This is being done to promote heli-taxi operations in the state. The Kullu Tourism Department has earmarked 15 bighas at Pirdi, 6 km from the Kullu-Manali Airport at Bhuntar, for the construction of a heliport.

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma says the heliport will be constructed 4 km from the district headquarters, as per the directions of the state. She adds that after preparing a site plan, the case will be sent for forest clearance. The government will construct the heliport on the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The DTDO says that the heliport will have some additional facilities than those available at the Bhuntar airport for heli-taxis. She adds that a parking facility and a passenger terminal will also be provided. This will increase heli-taxi operations and give a boost to the tourism industry.

A large number of tourists visit Kullu-Manali, which has no rail connectivity and poor air connectivity. The airfares are exorbitant, as only Alliance Air operates flights to Kullu. A Pawan Hans helicopter also operates for three days a week between Shimla and Kullu but seats are generally not available as it ferries only four or five passengers.

Residents allege that a new heliport is not needed as the Bhuntar airport is already catering to heli-taxi and charter services to the region and is equipped with adequate infrastructure. Aviation experts say the existing infrastructure should be improved than making a new proposal.

