Help ease Shimla traffic congestion, rail minister urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to remove the hurdles in the execution of the plan to ease traffic congestion in the state capital. Bhardwaj today called on the Railways Minister in New Delhi today.

He apprised the Union Minister that the widening of the road stretch from the Railway Station to Victory Tunnel is yet to be taken up for want of NOC from the Railways Ministry. He requested for its speedy approval of the case and added that state government has no objection if the Ministry undertakes the improvement work.

Bhardwaj apprised the Union Minister that the state government has improved 53 spots which were hindering smooth flow of traffic on the Circular road to facilitate smooth flow of traffic. Jubbarhatti airport, HP University, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, ARTRAC HQ, various offices of Central Government, HP Secretariat, Vidhan Sabha, various directorates, educational Institutions and hotels, including many heritage structures constructed during British era, have access from this bottleneck near the Railway Station.

He said that regular traffic jams have become a major problem resulting in increase in travel time for the tourists and local people.