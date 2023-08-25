Help Himachal get immediate relief: Priyanka

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today appealed to the Central Government to declare the calamity in Himachal as a national disaster so that the affected people could get immediate relief.

A total of 361 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state, including 120 this month, while 40 persons are still missing since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

In a post on ‘X’, the Congress general secretary said that she was praying for the people of Himachal Pradesh in this difficult time. Many states had taken commendable steps to help Himachal Pradesh, she added.

Priyanka said, “In view of huge losses suffered by the state, the rain calamity should be declared a national disaster so that the affected people can get adequate and immediate relief.” She added that everyone should stand with the people of Himachal Pradesh at this time of crisis.

#Congress #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra