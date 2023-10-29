Help resolve Sarchu border issue, Himachal Governor urged

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 28

The residents of Lahaul and Spiti district have urged Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to help in resolving the border dispute of Himachal Pradesh with the union territory of Ladakh at Sarchu. A delegation of people led by Anil Sehgal, president of the District Congress Minority Cell, met the Governor in Lahaul and Spiti two days ago.

Sehgal said, “The border dispute between Himachal and Ladakh at Sarchu has remained unresolved for years. Himachal land at Sarchu from the Ladakh side has been encroached upon. We urged the Governor to take up the matter with the Central Government effectively to resolve the border issue at the earliest.”

He added, “We also urged the Governor to take up the matter of Lindur villagers with the state government to provide them immediate relief. Due to land subsidence, houses at Lindur village have developed cracks. There is an urgent need to take some measures to protect these houses from collapsing.”

