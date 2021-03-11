Helpers' role acknowledged

The Labour Day was celebrated at Pinegrove School to celebrate the contributions of the helpers. Their areas of work and undaunted efforts were compiled into a heart-warming movie. Director AJ Singh appreciated their support. Their overall contributions were further applauded with gifts.

Date to submit documents extended

The Directorate of Higher Education has extended the date to submit documents till May 30 for aspirants seeking promotion to the post of headmaster. The original date for the submission of the documents was April 16.

Eid celebrated with fervour

EuroKids School, Solan, celebrated Eid with fervour on Monday. Children wore traditional dresses on the occasion and the school director informed the students about the significance of the festival