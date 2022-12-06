Helpline for counting info

Shimla, December 5
A system will be set up for receiving counting-related information and complaints in the CEO office and a helpline number 1950 will be made functional.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said a communication room would be set up at each counting centre.
He said the District Election Officers would ensure communication facilities at the counting centres. Information on counting trends would be available at web portals, applications viz Voter Helpline App and www.results.eci.gov.in. This link to the results/ trends of Himachal will be activated on December 8.
