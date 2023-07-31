Hepatitis A cases set alarm bells ringing in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, July 30

The detection of 15 Hepatitis A cases at the Civil Hospital here over the past one week has set the alarm bells ringing about the threat of an epidemic in the ongoing monsoon season in rural areas. However, timely treatment helped all such patients recover from the infection.

Most of the patients coming to the hospital are from Sadwan, Raja Ka Bagh and Nagabari gram panchayat areas of Nurpur. Medicine Specialist (Physician) Dr Ashish said Hepatitis A was caused by a virus that infected liver cells and caused liver inflammation.

Weakness, fatigue, jaundice, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and stomach pain in the upper right quadrant were the most common symptoms of Hepatitis A. People must consume only safe drinking water and avoid street food to ward off this infection, he said.

Dr Neerja Gupta, Medical Superintendent, Nurpur Civil Hospital, has exhorted people to take timely treatment in case they notice Hepatitis A symptoms.

Meanwhile, Anand Baloria, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti division, Nurpur, said regular testing of drinking water was being ensured. However, people must avoid consuming water directly from natural sources. Only piped water should be used for drinking, he said.

