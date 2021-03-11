Her elevation sign of dynastic politics: Jamwal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

The appointment of MP Pratibha Singh as the president of the HPCC has once again proved that the Congress believes in dynastic politics.

At the national level, the Congress leadership was with the Gandhi family and in Himachal, the leadership has shifted to the family of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, said Trilok Jamwal, BJP state general secretary.

In a press release issued here yesterday, he said that the Congress had changed all its office-bearers in a haste. “It seems no Congress worker can become a state leader. However, in the BJP, even a booth leader can become the state party president or Chief Minister or even the Prime Minister,” he added.

He said that the Congress had appointed one president and four working presidents and now how would the party work with five presidents.

He added the Congress had a chief ministerial candidate in all districts and the party was a divided house.

The new experiment was bound to fail, as in Punjab, he added.