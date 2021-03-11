Herbal garden inaugurated at Shoolini varsity

The Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) organised various activities to mark the World Environment Day. Poonam Grover, Mayor, Solan Municipal Corporation, inaugurated a herbal garden and attended various competitions as the chief guest. Everyone planted saplings and took a pledge to take care of them. The students also performed a 'nukkad natak' on the Mall Road to create awareness about the environment. Grover appealed to students to become aware citizens to deal with the environment and its related problems. Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor, said they had to take strong steps to save the environment.

Divyanshi wins painting competition

Divyanshi Dataeik, a class VII student of Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla, has bagged the first position in the state-level painting competition organised by Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) on the occasion of the World Environment Day. She participated in the junior category. SPIPS principal Mandeep Rana congratulated the art teacher, student and her parents on her achievement.

ABVP aims to plant 1 cr saplings

The ABVP has set a target of planting one crore saplings across the country. Taking a step in this direction, the ABVP has started its campaign by starting the registration process on the World Environment Day. Under this campaign, the registered students would be made 'Vriksha Mitras'. The campaign to plant one crore saplings will be run in several phases. The students who will get registered for the campaign will plant saplings as 'Vriksha Mitras' and protect the saplings.