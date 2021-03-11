Heritage bridge in poor state

AN old heritage bridge on the Gajj rivulet in the Ghera area near Dharamsala is in a poor condition. The wire bridge has not been repaired by the authorities concerned since long. Besides being a passage for villagers, the bridge can be used as a tourist attraction. It is part of the heritage of the region that is getting destroyed. — Arvind Kumar, CHARI

Erratic power supply a nuisance for consumers

ERRATIC power supply has become a big problem in Shimla. Even a slight shower or hailstorm results in the snapping of power supply. Himachal is a power-surplus state so, residents should not face power problems. The electricity department must be better prepared as power cuts have become too frequent. — Pooja Sharma, Shimla

Stringent action needed for wrong parking

WRONG parking on roadsides by tourists, especially near the Lift, often leads to long traffic jams. Tourists park their vehicle on both sides of the road even though there is space available in parking lots. Though the police challan vehicles parked on roads, a more stringent action and heavy challans are needed to curb this practice. — Nandini, Shimla

What our readers say

