Heritage building put to commercial use

A floor of the Town Hall in Shimla has been leased out to a private person for running a café. A metal piece has been put up under the arc of the main door, presumably by the Municipal Corporation or by the person the place has been leased out to. It is a heritage building and should be looked after well. It should be ensured that the building is not disfigured in any way while it is being put to commercial use. Lalit, Shimla

Resume HRTC bus service at Karsog early

The HRTC services in the Chirag area of Karsog have been disrupted for the past many days. Due to the non-availability of the bus service, villagers have to travel on foot, causing a lot of inconvenience to the elderly and children. The bus service should be resumed at the earliest. Saroj, Karsog

Jaundice cases on the rise in Shimla

the cases of jaundice have started increasing in Shimla and the nearby places. The reason could be the unclean water following heavy rains in the state over the past 15 days. The authorities concerned should ensure that people get clean drinking water. The residents should also be educated about how to purify possibly contaminated water. Neha, Shimla

