Kangra Heritage Walk throws light on hidden gems

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 10

The ‘Heritage Walk’, jointly organised by the state Tourism Department in Kangra and ‘Vrattanta Endurance and Sport’, a Pune-based organisation concluded today with the participants traversing lanes of unexplored remote places in Kangra district. Around 120 runners in different categories participated in the event, to make it a grand success.

RS Bali, Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), extended his good wishes to the participants and the organisers for the successful conclusion of the event. Mukesh Kaushal, the event coordinator, flagged off the race at 5am.

According to him, the race would help the region find a place in the touristmap of the district as it is still virgin and unexplored. Kaushal added that this event had given a boost to all the pristine heritage places, including Mata Bajreshwari Mandir, Kangra Fort, Mata Baglamukhi Mandir, the heritage villages, Haripur and Guler, Masrur monoliths and Bhorballi village. All winners were felicitated and awarded on the occassion.

#Dharamsala #Kangra