‘Hidden Gems of India’, a treasure for nature lovers

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, June 6

Dr Sanjay Dhiman, who is serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Relief and Rehabilitation in Fatehpur subdivision, has penned his 18th book ‘Hidden Gems of India’, which has been recently published by the UK-based Walnut Publishers.

The 220-page book depicts the Indian mystique and unexplored treasures like Aghori saints. In this book, the author has explicitly analysed how entities have created a strong bond between people and the existing cultural and social practices.

Dhiman’s previous significant books include ‘Whispers of Leopards’, ‘Navigating Turbulent Routes in India’, ‘Cultural and Natural Heritage of Himachal’, ‘Chhoti si Asha’.

Dhiman’s passion for nature is evident in his vivid descriptions of Kangra and Chamba. The book invites readers to immerse themselves in the serene landscapes, making ‘Hidden Gems of India’ a must-read for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers.

The book goes beyond wildlife to explore the region’s flora and fauna. Dhiman’s detailed descriptions of significant trees and plants, along with a chapter on snakes, provide valuable insight to readers interested in botany and herpetology. The book is a treasure trove of knowledge for nature lovers.